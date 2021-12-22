Renaissance Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,193,000 after purchasing an additional 80,746 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 113,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.51. 21,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.