Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires 3,331 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 469.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,719. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

