Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,750,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $606.81 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.87 and a 200-day moving average of $606.69. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.08, for a total transaction of $439,299.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.