Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $117.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.