Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 31.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 11.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Saia by 9.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Saia by 16.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 368,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,292,000 after buying an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Susquehanna began coverage on Saia in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Saia from $153.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.06.

Saia stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.85. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.51. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total transaction of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,591 shares of company stock valued at $884,873. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

