Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 112 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,903.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 384,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,626,000 after purchasing an additional 376,992 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,195,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 255,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 112,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,632 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,234.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $250.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,283. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $198.89 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

