Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Christian John Taubman Sells 2,668 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. 8,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,527. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.03 and a beta of 1.76. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Redfin by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

