Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Releases Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 246.41%.

Shares of RCAT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,551. Red Cat has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $98.23 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Red Cat by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 64,539 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 16.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

