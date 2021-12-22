Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of UTG opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,519 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

