Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

RYAM stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 501,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 419,306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 241,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 234,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.