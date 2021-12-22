Rain Capital Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Rain Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up 6.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth $2,458,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,297,000. Lcnb Corp bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $925,000. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the second quarter valued at about $616,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

AAAU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.79. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,944. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.