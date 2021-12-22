Rain Capital Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Rain Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 0.2% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. 1,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $93.70 and a twelve month high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

