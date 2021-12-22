Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $112,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $215,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMBT opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

