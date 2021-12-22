Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Up 7.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. 512,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 381,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

