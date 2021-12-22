Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.56.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. 3,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock valued at $72,017,461. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.