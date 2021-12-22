Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Truist Securities raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.44. 3,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.27. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $367,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 589,554 shares of company stock valued at $72,017,461. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after acquiring an additional 162,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 382,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

