QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 85.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 6,177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $179.58 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $201.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

