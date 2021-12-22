QCM Cayman Ltd. Takes $69,000 Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $445,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $460,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $1,691,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

In related news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.