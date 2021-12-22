QCM Cayman Ltd. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

QCM Cayman Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 411.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 429,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 146.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,411,403 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,685 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $67,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

KGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

