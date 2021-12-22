Qbao Market Capitalization Achieves $384,433.04 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $384,433.04 and approximately $20,237.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qbao has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

