Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Lowered by Analyst

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coinbase Global in a research note issued on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $247.69 on Monday. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%.

In other news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total transaction of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Himension Fund purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,432,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.