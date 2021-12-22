Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Lowered by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$111.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$167.62.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$91.55 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$82.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$93.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$85.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total transaction of C$1,767,893.30.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

