Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Cut by Analyst

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.54. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.89.
Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.27%.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,578,000 after acquiring an additional 146,190 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 123.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,574,000 after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,284,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,786,000 after buying an additional 111,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,969,000 after buying an additional 88,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,715,000 after buying an additional 96,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
