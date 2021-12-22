Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ FY2024 earnings at $16.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $224.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.12. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $36,206,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at about $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $84,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

