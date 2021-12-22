Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Boosted by Analyst

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NDSN. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.25.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $250.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.87 and its 200-day moving average is $239.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

