Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Reduced by Analyst

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report issued on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $135.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LECO. FMR LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 54.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.