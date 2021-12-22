Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Increased by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Shares of AQN opened at C$18.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.16 and a 12 month high of C$22.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.77. The firm has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$665.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$586.89 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2124 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.18%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

