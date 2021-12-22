Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $12.85. Purple Innovation shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 62,071 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 2,761,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $32,478,156.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,685,448 shares of company stock valued at $52,601,012. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $843.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

