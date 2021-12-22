PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Bharatt Chowrira Purchases 25,000 Shares

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £72,500 ($95,785.44).

LON:PRTC opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82. PureTech Health plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 251.25 ($3.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.78. The stock has a market cap of £804.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.46.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 560 ($7.40) to GBX 580 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

