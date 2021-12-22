Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

PSTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pure Storage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -43.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $562.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 91.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.