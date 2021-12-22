Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.22. Psychemedics shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 5,375 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Psychemedics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Psychemedics’s payout ratio is 333.39%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Psychemedics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Company Profile

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

