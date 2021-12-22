Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 440.88% and a negative return on equity of 35.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.