ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

PRPH stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $119,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 91.4% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 50,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.