Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0035 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.52 million and $73,728.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00110332 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011299 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001541 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,439,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,348,329 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

