Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $47.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.17. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

