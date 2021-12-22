Professional Fighters League Fan Token (PFL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $740,125.62

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market cap of $740,125.62 and approximately $27,162.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00057165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,985.18 or 0.08150007 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,972.65 or 1.00152998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00073269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048319 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Coin Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

Buying and Selling Professional Fighters League Fan Token

