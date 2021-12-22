ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. ProAssurance posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProAssurance.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PRA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. 3,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,426. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ProAssurance by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.