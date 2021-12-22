Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Shares Gap Up to $6.95

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $7.22. Priority Technology shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTH. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Priority Technology from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The stock has a market cap of $508.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.32.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 224,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,102 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc is a provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payments solutions with a platform of micro services that activate and monetize vertically specialized merchant networks. It offers unique product capabilities to businesses, enterprises and distribution partners such as retail independent sales organizations, financial institutions, wholesale ISOs, and independent software vendors in the United States.

