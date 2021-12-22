Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XPDI. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company.

Shares of XPDI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,130. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $14.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,608,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,393,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,458,000.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

