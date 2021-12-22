Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $909,632.00

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Populous has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $38.51 million and approximately $909,632.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001481 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

