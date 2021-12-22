Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Popular, Inc. is a diversified, publicly owned bank holding company. The corporation’s principal subsidiary, Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, has one of the largest retail franchise in Puerto Rico, operating numerous branches and automated teller machines. The Bank also operates branches in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the British Virgin Islands, and New York. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.29.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. Popular has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $87.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

