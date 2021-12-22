Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Reaches $453.64 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Polymath has a total market cap of $453.64 million and $13.39 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded 2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00316560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.