PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Equities analysts expect PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) to report $66.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $69.23 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $46.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $255.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $250.80 million to $258.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.82 million, with estimates ranging from $284.21 million to $292.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 161,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,750. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $242.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the last quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 884,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 247,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 330,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 50,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

