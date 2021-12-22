Piper Sandler Weighs in on First Republic Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Shares of FRC opened at $200.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.63. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $135.57 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,065 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

