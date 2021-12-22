Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 209,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

