Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Citigroup

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pinterest from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.02. 182,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,077,330. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $34.07 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.30.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $651,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 54,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $2,873,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 471,674 shares of company stock worth $25,119,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.1% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

