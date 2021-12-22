Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stock Position Increased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 3.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $18,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.83. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $108.54 and a 12-month high of $113.16.

