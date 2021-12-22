PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 124,093 shares.The stock last traded at $90.45 and had previously closed at $90.37.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,770,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 2,130,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,016,000 after purchasing an additional 980,076 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $498,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000.

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

