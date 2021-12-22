Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 195.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

