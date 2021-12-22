PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,465.80 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 22,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $50,465.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,840 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $18,740.80.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 7,970 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $17,215.20.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 16,291 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $35,677.29.

On Monday, November 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30.

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

PHX opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.02. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.94.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.19). PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.