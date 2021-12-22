Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 63.5% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

